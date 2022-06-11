Globe Live 2022
Globe Live 2022
JUN 11–12, 2022
GET TICKETS
GET TICKETS
the boston globe PRESENTS
Globe Live 2022
Globe Live returns to the Paramount stage for a unique, adventurous, and fun night of nonfiction storytelling from The Boston Globe's top journalists.
Come celebrate the Globe's 150th anniversary alongside the writers, storytellers, and personalities that carry on the great tradition of covering and convening the Boston community.
Personal essays. Original magazine-style narratives. Live music. Maybe a little humor. And much more.
Tickets
Start Date Sat, Jun 11, 2022 - 07:30 PM
Availability
Excellent